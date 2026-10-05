Metrolink increases fares for the first time in 13 years

Metrolink's first fare increases in 13 years took effect on Monday, with one-way ticket prices up 14%.

The train service said the price increases reflect several factors, including rising costs, lower post-pandemic ridership, and reduced funding.

"Metrolink recognizes that any fare increase affects our customers, and this decision was not made lightly," Metrolink wrote in its announcement. "After keeping fares unchanged for 13 years, Metrolink is adjusting select prices in response to rising operating and maintenance costs, lower post-pandemic ridership, and declining state and federal funding."

Commuters wait for a Metrolink train at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, US, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Mark Abramson / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Day passes will also go up slightly:

Weekday SoCal Day Pass: Going up to $19, compared to $15 in the past

Weekday/Holiday SoCal Day Pass: Going up to $12 from $10

The monthly and five-day flex passes will face a slight increase. Metrolink said it calculates the prices for these passes by using one-way ticket fares, adding that "some customers may have a slight increase, no change at all, or a lower price depending on their distance."

The LA Zone Day Pass will remain at $5 regardless of distance, according to Metrolink. It will also keep its everyday discounts for seniors, riders with disabilities and Medicare recipients. Law enforcement can continue to ride for free if they're wearing a Class A uniform.

Veterans and active military get 10% off all fares, except for the LA Zone Day Pass.

Up to three kids who are 5 years old and younger will still ride for free with an adult. Students and younger riders get 50% off all fares, except for the LA Zone Day Pass.

Metrolink has trains running through most of Southern California, including LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.