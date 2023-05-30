Metrolink $15 Summer Day Pass program starts Tuesday

Metrolink's popular weekday Summer Day Pass returns on Tuesday, May 30 and will remain available through Sept. 1, officials said.

The $15 weekday passes will be available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines.

Using the pass provides the rider with unlimited rides throughout the Metrolink system on the date of purchase.

Passes purchased within Los Angeles County also include free transfers to LA Metro's subway, light rail and bus systems.

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and all the fun festivities associated with the great SoCal weather, backyard barbecues, swimming, fairs, fireworks and let's not forget, travel," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. "Thanks to the positive customer response to the $15 Summer Day Pass last year, we are pleased to offer it again this summer."

The $15 Summer Day Pass was introduced in 2022 as a pilot program and attracted 2,140 new riders between May 31 and Sept. 2, officials said. Metrolink also offers $10 Holiday and $10 Weekend Day passes.