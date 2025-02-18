Metro expands its TAP-to-Exit program to Union Station in Los Angeles

The Metro's TAP-to-Exit program is expanding to Union Station in Los Angeles, beginning Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that riders will need to scan valid Metrolink fare to enter and exit the station.

Riders at Union Station in Los Angeles will begin using the TAP-to-Exit program. Turnstiles will be latched at both entrances and exits to rail lines. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Turnstiles will be latched at both entrances and exits to rail lines at the historic transportation station, Metro said.

Metro ambassadors will be on-site at Union Station assisting riders with their fares. Representatives will also be present to enroll income-qualified riders.

Metro will be offering an "education period" that will be effective until Feb. 25, allowing riders a grace period to become accustomed to the new enforcement. After that date, security and law enforcement officers will begin issuing citations for those who do not follow the rules.

The agency said it's expanding its program to help support its public safety effort.

"Controlling access to the system helps to ensure that people are using the system for their transportation needs and is just one of the ways that Metro is working to improve safety," the agency wrote.

Metro launched the TAP-to-Exit program in May 2024 at the North Hollywood B Line Station. A few months later, the Downtown Santa Monica E Line Station implemented the program.

"In a survey of North Hollywood riders, 90 percent stated that this pilot made the station feel cleaner and 86 percent stated that this pilot made them feel safer," Metro said.