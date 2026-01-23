Metro board approves South Bay transit plan, the K Line extension along Hawthorne Boulevard

The Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to move forward with the construction of an elevated rail line along Hawthorne Boulevard in the South Bay, to the dismay of the City of Torrance.

Metro's C Line To Torrance Project will extend light rail service from the Redondo Beach Station on Marine Avenue to the Torrance Transit Center – adding 4.5 miles of new track.

There were two plans under consideration for the line: either along Hawthorne Boulevard or along an already established, lightly used freight train line, the Metro Right-of-Way (ROW).

The ROW option faced opposition by residents, mostly in Lawndale, who would be directly impacted as the rail lines travel close to homes, and the land is used like park space as trains run only once or twice a day. According to Metro staff, 178 residential homes, immediately adjacent to Metro ROW, would be affected.

Metro's ROW plan called for two new tracks in addition to the existing rail tracks. The Metro board did not select this plan and instead voted to approve the Hawthorne Boulevard plan.

The City of Torrance issued a statement hours after Thursday's board vote, expressing "deep disappointment" for the K Line/C Line Extension Project, as it supported the ROW plan -- to clarify, the C Line (formerly the Green Line) now operates as the K Line.

Torrance Mayor George K. Chen issued a statement ahead of Thursday's vote, calling the ROW plan the "most practical and common -sense approach, offering the shortest construction schedule and lowest cost."

"This path has the least impact on the South Bay as a whole, avoids negative effects on businesses and residents, and builds on prior investments to deliver real benefits to our communities sooner rather than later," Chen said.

Metro officials explained the Hawthorne Boulevard option involves significant land acquisitions, including the Volvo Cars South Bay auto dealership and the South Bay BMW/Mini auto dealership, both of which provide significant local sales tax revenue to the city.

"Torrance is the third-largest sales tax-generating city in Los Angeles County and home to the Del Amo Fashion Center, the largest shopping center in LA County and the second largest in California. Hawthorne Boulevard serves as the primary gateway to these businesses and regional destinations, carrying approximately 70,000 vehicle trips daily," the city stated.

"The Hawthorne Boulevard option is projected to jeopardize over $28 million in annual sales tax receipts to Torrance and nearly $164 million in annual impacts to LA County schools and services that depend on regional sales tax revenue."

Metro officials said they have half of the $3.4 billion funding needed for the Hawthorne Boulevard plan and will have to pursue additional funding at the state and local levels.

The estimated completion date is between 2030 and 2033.