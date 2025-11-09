Man critically injured after being rescued from under Metro train in West Los Angeles
Crews in West Los Angeles rescued a man who was trapped underneath a Metro train on Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The incident was reported before 10:20 a.m. at the Westwood/Rancho Park Station, when a man fell onto the E-Line tracks, the Metro said. Upon arrival, crews found him trapped under the above-ground train in a place that was "challenging to reach the patient," LAFD said.
First-responders "safely extricated" him by 11 a.m. They were transported to a local hospital in at least critical condition.
The man was not immediately identified.
No additional details were immediately made available.