Man critically injured after being rescued from under Metro train in West Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Crews in West Los Angeles rescued a man who was trapped underneath a Metro train on Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported before 10:20 a.m. at the Westwood/Rancho Park Station, when a man fell onto the E-Line tracks, the Metro said. Upon arrival, crews found him trapped under the above-ground train in a place that was "challenging to reach the patient," LAFD said. 

First-responders "safely extricated" him by 11 a.m. They were transported to a local hospital in at least critical condition.

The man was not immediately identified.

No additional details were immediately made available.

