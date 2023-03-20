Metro Purple Line service disruptions announced

Work on the Metro D Line, also known as the Purple Line, will affect service beginning Monday, March 20, 2023, for a month.

The D Line runs between downtown Los Angeles and Koreatown, sharing a track with the B Line/Red Line.

Metro announced work will be conducted to connect the D Line Extension to the D Line for 30 days beginning Monday.

The D Line will run every 20 minutes between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont, with the Wilshire/Normandie stop in between. The B Line (Red Line) connects at Wilshire and Vermont.

Beginning tomorrow, we'll be working on connecting the Purple (D Line) Extension to the D Line for the next 30 days.



There will be service impacts -- D Line every 20 mins & only between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont. See graphic.



Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/cOD1hYk0jF — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) March 20, 2023

The D Line will only run between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont. Riders can transfer between B and D Lines at the Wilshire/Vermont station.

There will be no D Line service from Wilshire/Vermont in Koreatown to Union Station, with four stops in between affected. Westlake/MacArthur; 7th Street/Metro Center; Pershing Square; Civic Center/Grand Park stations D Line stops are affected.

The Metro D Line Extension Transit Project is on track to add seven new stations between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside. New sections will open in 2024, 2025, with final completion scheduled for 2027.