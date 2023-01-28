Metro opts not to change "end of line" rules; looking into creation of hub at Willow Street station

After months of investigation into potentially changing a longstanding policy, Metro has opted not to change the "end of the line" rule.

With the decision, Long Beach residents are once again up in arms about the lack of change when it comes to the rampant increase in the homeless population in the area and the crime that has come with it.

Nancy Downs, a local business owner, said that in recent years her business has been subjected to an array of vandalism, which she believes is a result of the fact that transient riders of the Metro train system are essentially dropped off on her doorstep, thanks to the train line's policy to kick riders off at their final stop in Downtown Long Beach.

Between 2020 and 2022, Long Beach's homeless count revealed a 62% increase.

"We counted 56 homeless getting off the trains between 12 and 1," Downs said.

She's among the many local business owners asking Metro to change their policy, which requires all passengers to get off at the final stop for maintenance and cleaning.

On Thursday, Metro leaders announced that after a three-month field study, they decided not to change the policy, but are still open to making a change in other aspects of their operations — especially after from so many concerned citizens.

Instead of forcing everyone off at the last stop at midnight, they're open to creating a hub at the Willow station. Not only is that stop is closer to existing homeless services, but Metro owns a large parking lot in the area, where they could potentially build resources that include showers, case managers and counseling services.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," Downs said. "I think it will get these folks the help that they need."

The decision comes two weeks after the City of Long Beach declared a local homeless emergency and launched their mobile access center.

On Friday, city leaders also announced that a new fund worth $350,000 had been implemented to help businesses repair storefronts that had been affected by recent vandalism.

Downs says that in just a few weeks of action, she can already spot a big difference.

"I think there's a lot of changes going on. If you look at these streets, we just don't have the homeless that we had even a month ago," she said, hoping that they continue to prioritize the homeless issue and guide those who desire resources and housing.