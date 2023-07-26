Metro expands services to accommodate crowds ahead of Taylor Swift concerts at SoFi Stadium

In preparation for Taylor Swift's concerts at SoFi Stadium beginning next week, Metro announced Tuesday that it will extend service hours to accommodate the more than 60,000 fans expected to attend each concert.

Swift is slated to perform in Inglewood Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 7-9. Swifties attending concerts in cities across the county have relied on public transportation in large numbers.

Metro will provide shuttle bus services to connect the Green (C) and K lines to SoFi Stadium, will add bus service on Line 117 for people staying at LAX area hotels and expand its rail service with greater frequency.

Concertgoers will be able to take the Green Line from Redondo Beach or Norwalk, or park at the Hawthorne/Lennox station and board a shuttle to the stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. Additional trains will run on the K line to accommodate more Expo Line riders coming from Santa Monica or downtown LA/East L.A. and those who park at the Expo/Crenshaw station.

After each event, Metro will provide shuttle bus services back to both the Green and K lines with the last shuttle bus departing 90 minutes after Swift's concerts end.

Rail lines will operate at 15-intervals or better, as opposed to the usual 20 minutes between trains. Riders will have extra time to get home because the last trains on the rail network will depart downtown L.A. at the 7th/Metro Center station at 2 a.m. on concert nights.

Concertgoers will also be able to park their vehicles at Metro's stations throughout its system, or on various parking spots at stations at the Green and Expo lines. Parking rates vary by station and range from free to $30, depending upon location and proximity to the event venue. More information regarding parking can be found at Metro.net.

Metro encourages the purchase of its $3.50 round-trip fare, and the loading of TAP cards in advance of travel to save time on concert day. Fares can be loaded onto digital wallets through the TAP LA app.

Fares can also be purchased at station vending machines, and students who are part of the agency's GoPass program will be able to use their passes to get to SoFi.

Additionally, Metro staff will be at key stations to help new riders purchase tickets and navigate the rail system and shuttle buses, including Los Angeles Union Station, the Norwalk and Hawthorne/Lennox stations on the Green Line; the Expo/Crenshaw and downtown Inglewood stations on the K line; and the Expo/Crenshaw station on the Expo Line.