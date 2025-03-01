Metro bus shears fire hydrant in West Adams

A Metro bus crashed into a fire hydrant in the West Adams neighborhood on Saturday, causing water to gush dozens of feet into the air before the source could be shut off.

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. near the 1100 block of W. 23rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An aerial look at the West Los Adams fire hydrant sheared by a Metro bus on Saturday, March 1, 2025. KCAL News

For unknown reasons, the bus crashed the hydrant, causing firefighters to rush to the area. They say that the driver of the bus contacted the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to report that the hydrant was sheared in the crash.

No customers were affected by the incident, LADWP officials said.

A Metro spokesperson released a statement on the crash, which read, "Metro thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department for their timely assistance in shutting off a fire hydrant that was hit by a Metro bus turning from southbound Hoover Street onto 23rd Street. No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.