Metro bus driver choked by passenger in San Pedro, LAPD says

A Metro bus became a crime scene after a passenger grabbed the driver by the neck and choked her, according to the police.

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver activated the silent alarm to alert police. She was able to close the bus doors to keep the attacker out. Officers said she sustained neck injuries. They tracked the suspect down and arrested him about four blocks away from the bus.

"I was walking here and I saw this guy trying to get on the bus," witness David Fitch recalled. "The next thing I know, there was a paramedic, and then they took off. And then I hear the helicopters."

A Metro spokesperson said the transportation agency was "outraged" about the attack.

"Metro is outraged to learn about the senseless act of violence against our operator and is grateful for all our operators who deal with societal issues while transporting riders across our system," the spokesperson wrote.