Metro bus attacked by large group Sunday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered. 

As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus. 

Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.

There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus. 

There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 6:34 AM

