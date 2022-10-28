Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 AM Edition) 01:46

The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. 

Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.

In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. 

Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.