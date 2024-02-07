Mercado Pasadena gives out the "Game-Winning Guacamole" recipe
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and if you need something to spice up your chips and dips selection Mercado Pasadena's got you covered.
Here's their recipe for the "Game-Winning Guacamole" which serves 8 to 10 people.
- 3 diced avocados
- 1.5 tablespoons of kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice
- 1 cup of diced Roma tomato
- Half cup of diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons of finely minced serrano chiles
- 2 ounces of chopped cilantro
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.