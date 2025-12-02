Teenager on skateboard critically injured in Menifee crash

A teenager riding a skateboard was critically injured when they were struck by a car in Menifee on Monday night, police said.

The crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of Murrieta Road and Murphy Ranch Road, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department. Officers said that the teenager was riding a manual, non-motorized skateboard when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

"Officers arrived on scene within minutes, locating the injured juvenile and the vehicle's driver, an adult female resident of Menifee," the release said.

Police said that the teenager, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was thrown from the skateboard during the collision. He sustained injuries to his head and also suffered abrasions to his hands and arms, the release said.

"Medical personnel treated him at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," the release said.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Traffic investigators with the Menifee Police Department say that their preliminary findings indicate the teen was riding southbound on Murrieta Road without lighting or reflective gear when he was hit. They said that the driver immediately stopped to help while a passenger in the car called 911.

"At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol are contributing factors," the release said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Menifee police at (951) 723-1566.