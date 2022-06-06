Watch CBS News
Menifee teen arrested for threatening school shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a Riverside County teenager Saturday after he allegedly made threats of a school shooting via social media. 

Menifee Police Department detectives were made aware of the social media post which mentioned a school shooting targeting kids. 

Though the threats were not specific about a targeted school, many people reported the post to police. 

As they investigated, they discovered that the post had been made by a 17-year-old Heritage High School student. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, they also reported finding an unregistered "ghost gun" and brass knuckles. 

Investigators disclosed that the gun appeared to be built from a kit.

The student was booked on several charges including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered fire arm. He was booked at Riverside County Juvenile Hall. 

