At least 4 hospitalized, including 2 Menifee officers, after multi-car Fourth of July crash

At least four people were hospitalized, including two police officers, after a multi-car crash at a busy Menifee intersection on the Fourth of July.

It happened just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Menifee roads, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department.

"At the time of the collision, the officers were responding to an Assist Fire call for service in a single patrol unit," the release said. "The collision occurred as the officers were crossing the intersection and involved two civilian vehicles."

Police said that both Menifee PD officers and the occupants of the two other vehicles were hospitalized out of an abundance of caution after they were treated at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

The intersection was closed for the duration of the investigation, which was being handled by California Highway Patrol, Temecula office investigators.

No further information was provided.