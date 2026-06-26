72-year-old pedestrian severely injured in Menifee crash, police say

A 72-year-old pedestrian was severely injured in a crash in Menifee on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a news release, police said that they were called to the intersection of Antelope Road and Chambers Avenue a little after 4 p.m. upon learning of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a 2025 Kia Telluride was stopped in southbound lanes of Antelope Road, near where the victim, a 72-year-old man, was lying unresponsive in the road with severe injuries, according to the release.

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition at the latest, police said.

The driver, only identified as a 46-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene to cooperate with the Menifee PD investigation.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the Kia was traveling southbound on Antelope Road approaching Chambers Avenue when it collided with the pedestrian," the release said. "The driver attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian, but was unable to prevent the collision."

Police said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the collision as their investigation continued.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who knows more was urged to contact Officer Sims with the Menifee PD Traffic Unit at 951-723-1645.