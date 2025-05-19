Menifee man arrested for assaulting his father after hours-long standoff

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his dad and then barricaded inside of a Menifee home after an hours-long standoff on Monday.

It began at around 7:30 a.m., when police were sent to the 27000 block of Adams Avenue for reports of a man injured in an attack in the area, according to the Menifee Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located the suspect barricaded inside the residence," police said.

The suspect's father, who has not been identified, was able to run to safety following the attack, they further noted. No one else was in the home during the standoff.

The incident continued for nearly three hours, during which MPD Crisis Negotiation Team personnel was called to the scene to try and talk the man out of the home.

Ulises Ramrio Villa Pacheco, 25, finally surrendered and walked from the home a little before 11 a.m., police said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked on suspicion of felony assault and resisting arrest, police said.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene but did not require hospitalization.