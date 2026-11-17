After months of investigation, Menifee police have arrested a 75-year-old man who allegedly struck and killed a 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike in August before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened back on Aug. 12, 2026, when 15-year-old Koa Quintanilla was struck by a minivan driving south on Briggs Road, near Garbani Road. After the crash, the boy became trapped underneath the vehicle and was dragged before being dislodged in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Koa Quintanilla, the 15-year-old boy who was struck and killed in an Aug. 12, 2026 hit-and-run on Briggs Road in Menifee. Olivia Marruffo

At the time, witnesses told Menifee police that they witnessed the vehicle dragging the boy and his e-motorcycle before fleeing from the area. Three days after the collision, investigators took possession of the vehicle involved in the crash, but the suspect remained at large.

Nearly three months later, and with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, police arrested Menifee resident Michael Davis on November 13.

While speaking with CBS LA, loved ones remembered Quintanilla as a "real funny kid" with a bright future on the football field and in life.

"He was a great player, great kid," said his former coach at Liberty High School, Jesse Basquez.

Menifee Police Chief David Gutierrez spoke to Quintanilla's family during a news conference on Tuesday, when Davis' arrest was announced.

"I want to take a moment to recognize Koa's family and loved ones. We understand that nothing can undo this tragedy, or bring Koa back home to you. Our hope is that today's announcement provides some measure of closure and reassurance that this case has been thoroughly investigated and that the individual responsible has been taken into custody," Gutierrez said. "Our thoughts remain with you, and everyone impacted by this loss."

Michael Davis, the 75-year-old Menifee man arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in an August 2026 hit-and-run crash. Menifee Police Department

The investigation

In a news release and conference held Tuesday, several days after Davis' arrest, police said they located pieces of debris from his vehicle, which helped them identify the make and model — a 2004 Toyota Sienna.

"Utilizing the department's automated license plate reader technology, we were able to identify a white van traveling nearby around the time of the collision that matched the potential vehicle description," the release said. "The vehicle was found to be registered to Davis."

Investigators located the Toyota at Davis' home in the 31000 block of Wickerd Road at around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2026. It was found with "damage consistent with being involved in the hit-and-run collision," police said. After taking possession of the car, Crime Scene Investigators found a "potential DNA sample" on the steering wheel airbag, which deployed during the collision. They submitted the sample to the California Department of Justice in September for analysis and identification.

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, Menifee police received confirmation that the DNA matched Davis.

After the Riverside County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant, police located Davis at his home, and he was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked at the Southwest Detention Center for felony hit-and-run resulting in death. Davis was still in custody in lieu of $1 million bail on Tuesday night, after his arraignment hearing was postponed.

"While this arrest represents a significant development in the investigation, the case will now proceed through the judicial process," Menifee police said. "We will continue working closely with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office."

During Tuesday's news conference, Gutierrez noted that Davis has previous convictions for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.