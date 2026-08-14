Hit-and-run driver kills teen riding e-bike in Menifee

Family and friends are calling for justice after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Menifee earlier this week.

"A child's life was taken, and there needs to be justice for that," family friend Rita Basquez said.

Teenager Koa Quintanilla was riding his e-motorcycle on Wednesday night along Briggs Road, near Garbani Road, when a white vehicle collided with him, according to the Menifee Police Department. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle dragged Quintanilla's e-bike down the road before it was ultimately dislodged.

The road does not have a sidewalk space or a bike lane. The area turns pitch black at night.

Quintanilla's former football coaches said he was very loved in the Menifee community, played football at Liberty High School and had a bright future.

"He was a great player, great kid," former coach Jesse Basquez said. "Real funny kid."

A memorial for Quintanilla continues to grow near the crash site.

"I have a son who rides an e-bike like that, and I worry about him when he's gone," Basquez said. "The roads are dangerous. People aren't paying attention. It's a problem right now.

Menifee police said they've responded to over 50 collisions involving e-bikes across the city from January 2025 to July 2026.

"A lot of it is due to people speeding and driver inattention," Menifee PD Lt. Corey Cox said. "I want everyone to know that you need to wear your seatbelts and drive safely."

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police said the driver involved is still on the run. They asked people to look out for a white SUV or minivan with front-end damage.