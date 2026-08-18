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Menifee police locate vehicle from hit-and-run that killed teen; search for suspect still ongoing

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Menifee police say that they've recovered the vehicle used in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy last week, but they're still searching for the driver. 

The crash happened Wednesday, Aug. 12, near Briggs Road and Garbani Road. Since then, police have been unable to locate the driver of the white vehicle that fatally struck Koa Quintanilla as he rode his e-motorcycle.

Police on Monday said that they located and took possession of the vehicle, a white 2004 Toyota Sienna, which they believe hit Quintanilla before dragging his e-motorcycle down the road. 

There was no information immediately available on where or how police located the vehicle.

"As the investigation continues, our investigators are pursuing all leads and exhausting all available resources to bring this case to a close," a news release from police said. 

Investigators have not yet located the suspect, who remains unidentified. 

Quintanilla is remembered by the Menifee community as a football player at Liberty High School with a bright future. His former coaches said he was a great player and a great kid with a sense of humor. 

Anyone who knows more about the crash, or who has information on the vehicle police seized, was urged to contact Menifee PD at 951-723-1500. 

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