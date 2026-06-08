18-year-old killed in off-roading crash near Menifee

An 18-year-old man was killed in an off-roading crash near Menifee over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, CHP officers said they were dispatched to an area near Gunther Road, just south of McIntyre Road, at around 7:05 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a crash involving three off-highway vehicles.

Officers said that the crash, which involved a 2024 Can-Am and two Yamaha All-Terrain Vehicles, left an 18-year-old Romoland resident dead after the vehicles collided and he was ejected from the vehicle and onto the road.

"The rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire personnel," the release said. "Alcohol/drugs is not suspected in this crash."

Police said that the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact CHP Officer C. Sotelo at 951-324-7120.