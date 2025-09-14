Woman dies after crashing into backyard of Riverside County home

A woman was killed after she crashed into the back yard of a home in Menifee on Friday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherman Road and Shadel Road, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department. Arriving officers found a Kia Soul with major damage and an unresponsive 79-year-old woman at the scene.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicle was traveling east of Shadel Road, failing to stop for the stop sign at Sherman Road," police said. "The vehicle continued east and went over the curb, through a cinderblock wall and came to a rest in the back yard of a residence."

The woman was identified on Monday as 79-year-old Alice Fields by the Riverside County Coroner.

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 723-1566.