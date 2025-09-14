Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after crashing into backyard of Riverside County home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A woman was killed after she crashed into the back yard of a home in Menifee on Friday afternoon, police said. 

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherman Road and Shadel Road, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department. Arriving officers found a Kia Soul with major damage and an unresponsive 79-year-old woman at the scene. 

"Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicle was traveling east of Shadel Road, failing to stop for the stop sign at Sherman Road," police said. "The vehicle continued east and went over the curb, through a cinderblock wall and came to a rest in the back yard of a residence."

The woman was identified on Monday as 79-year-old Alice Fields by the Riverside County Coroner.

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 723-1566. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue