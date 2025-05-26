What's open and closed for Memorial Day? See which stores are operating today.
For many Americans, Memorial Day means spending the day outside at a backyard barbecue or at the beach, if it's warm enough.
For those hosting a gathering, it may also entail last-minute trips to the grocery store to stock up on food, or a quick stop at a local retailer to pick up a gift for friends whose party you're attending. Luckily, most stores will be open on Memorial Day, with a few exceptions.
Check out the list below to see what's open and closed on Monday. Remember to check local store hours before heading over, as they may vary.
Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?
Yes, Walmart is open on Memorial Day. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. in their local time zones.
Retailers
- Best Buy
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Petco
- Sierra
- Walgreens (majority of pharmacies will be closed)
- Walmart
Grocery stores and supermarkets open on Memorial Day
- ALDI (operating limited hours)
- Dillons
- Food Lion
- Harris Teeter
- Kroger
- Ralphs
- Smith's
- Stop & Shop (pharmacies will be closed)
- Trader Joe's
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
Restaurants, fast-food chains
- Arby's
- Baskin-Robbins
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Chipotle
- Chick-fil-A
- Domino's
- Dunkin'
- Jimmy John's
- KFC
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Taco Bell
What places are closed on Memorial Day 2025?
Some stores and services are closed on Memorial Day to mark the holiday. They include:
- United States Postal Service
- UPS
Is Costco open on Memorial Day?
No, the warehouse retailer is closed on Memorial Day, which is one of the seven annual holidays it observes each year.