"Melrose Place" and "Days of Our Lives" actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in "Melrose Place," "Days of Our Lives," and "Starship Troopers," has died at the age of 57. The actor died suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday morning.

Muldoon was a Los Angeles native, born and raised in the port town of San Pedro. He attended Loyola High School and USC, where he played college football, earning him two Rose Bowl rings. The athlete took up acting during the football offseason, and at the same time, modeling for Calvin Klein.

He made various television appearances until landing a role in 1992 as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives." In 1994, Muldoon won the Soap Opera Digest Award for outstanding male newcomer.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- "Winter Heat" -- Pictured: (l-r) Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Patrick Muldoon as Austin Reed Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After three years on the soap opera, he moved to play Richard Hart on the 90s hit drama, "Melrose Place." Then in 1997, he starred in the science fiction classic, "Starship Troopers," playing Zander Barkalow.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 25: Actor Patrick Muldoon at The Hollywood Show held at the LAX Westin Hotel on April 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

From 2011 to 2012, he returned to reprise his role as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives," appearing in nearly 500 episodes of the soap opera series.

Muldoon produced and starred in "Badge of Honor," "Arkansas," and "The Comeback Trail." His latest movie, "Dirty Hands," has a scheduled release date later this year.

He is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr, and his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa.