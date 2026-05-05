1 suspect in custody following the overnight vandalism of 3 Fairfax businesses

Two suspects hit three businesses within one block in the Fairfax District early Tuesday morning, with one suspect in police custody.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department was notified of the vandalism of three separate businesses within one block of Melrose Avenue.

Vandalism at the Milk Bar on Melrose Avenue. CBS LA

Security video from Nail Bay shows the suspects on the sidewalk, throwing something at one business, while another is seen kicking and smashing the glass at another storefront.

Attempts to get into Flowin Café were not successful, but Nail Bay's front door was smashed. The owner of Nail Bay said cash and merchandise were stolen.

At the Milk Bar at 7150 Melrose Ave., suspects got inside the business by shattering a front glass door, but it is not known if anything was taken.

LALA's restaurant was also broken into, but it is not known what, if anything, was stolen. LAPD is continuing to search for the second suspect.