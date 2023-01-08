Mega Millions lottery jackpot now at $1.1 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, two in New York and one each in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Mega number was 13. The jackpot was $940 million.

The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.