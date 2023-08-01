Mega Millions jackpot leaps to estimated $1.25 billion

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.1 billion 00:20

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a stratospheric estimated $1.25 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's estimated $1.1 billion pot of gold.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 with a Mega Ball of 12.

The grand prize was initially estimated to be $1.05 billion after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing, but it grew in the following days.

Whoever wins Mega Millions a jackpot has the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for the new jackpot would be roughly $625.3 million. That option for Tuesday night's jackpot was estimated to be $550.2 million.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in April, and 29 drawings have been held since with no one matching the five white balls and gold Mega Ball.

The oddsof winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.58 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the summer's second chance for a billion-dollar windfall.

Last month, one winning ticket was sold at a mini-market in downtown Los Angeles for Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot. After it was determined there was a winner, officials said it might take months before the ticket holder or holders would be identified publicly.

For Mega Millions, Tuesday night's massive jackpot would have been the fourth-largest prize won in the game's history since it started in 2002 and sixth-biggest in U.S. lottery history, according to the California Lottery.

In January, one winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won a $1.348 billion jackpot, the game's second largest ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot, $1.537 billion, was won in 2018.