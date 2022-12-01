Medical response reported at Van Nuys Middle School

At 10:34 a.m., a medical response was called for a report involving multiple students at the school, located at 5435 N. Vesper Ave. CBSLA

At 10:34 a.m., a medical response was called for multiple patients at the school, located at 5435 N. Vesper Ave. in Sherman Oaks.

As of 11:20 a.m., five patients on scene had medical complaints, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.

By noon, it was confirmed 10 patients at the school were treated for mild symptoms. Ages ranged from 13 to 14 years old.

Six were hospitalized, four were still being evaluated as of noon Thursday. The cause of the medical call was not confirmed.

