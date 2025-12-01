Riverside County man arrested for his 70-year-old father's murder

A Riverside County man has been arrested in connection with his father's murder over the weekend, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to a home in the 20000 block of Clark Street in an unincorporated part of Perris called Mead Valley at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. They attempted lifesaving measures, but he was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Mead Valley resident Angel Gonzalez, deputies said.

"Based on the information provided, the Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit was requested and assumed the investigation," the release said.

Investigators identified the man's son, Juan Gonzalez, 47, as the suspect, according to the RSO's release. He was taken into custody and booked for murder.

As the investigation continues, RSO deputies said that no further information will be released.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.