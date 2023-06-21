Watch CBS News
McDonald's armed robbery suspect barricades in Boyle Heights

By Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin

A suspect in an armed robbery at a McDonald's is engaged in a standoff with officers, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday. 

The armed robbery was reported around 12:05 p.m., officers said. The suspect is allegedly barricaded in the 100 block of N. Soto Street in Boyle Heights down the street from the fast food restaurant, LAPD said. A SWAT team has been called in. 

The identity of the suspect has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

