Mayor Karen Bass to call for federal investigation into U.S. citizens allegedly detained in Los Angeles during immigration raids

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to call for a federal investigation into alleged cases of U.S. citizens being unlawfully arrested during immigration enforcement operations across Los Angeles in recent months.

In an exclusive interview with CBS LA on Sunday, Bass announced her plan to call for a federal investigation in partnership with the lead Democrat on the Government Reform Committee in Congress, Robert Garcia.

Bass is expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. on Monday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

