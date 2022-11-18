Mayor Garcetti launches River Rangers program to help clean LA River public spaces

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced the launch of a youth program designed around keeping the L.A. River clean.

The River Rangers program will hire 127 local youth to help service 18 miles of public spaces along the river.

"Our river has become a remarkable treasure – a place for families and friends to connect with the natural world, and a new artery that takes Angelenos around our City where they need to go without a car," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "By ensuring the areas around the river stay clean and accessible, this new program will help our river realize its full potential as a precious resource and thoroughfare for our communities – all while connecting young Angelenos with opportunities that can help jumpstart their career."

Once fully staffed, rangers will hit locations along all four sectors of the river, including the Sepulveda Basin, in the Basin itself, east of the Basin and in the Glendale Narrows. They'll serve paths, trails and bridges along the way.

People up to 30 years old can apply to work in the program, and can join in either part-time or full-time capacities.

The program is funded by a $5.2 million grant from the Californians for All Youth Job Corps program. It will be managed by the Los Angeles Conservation Corps under the direction of the Board of Public Works.

"Under the leadership of Mayor Garcetti, the L.A. River has really become a jewel of the City of Los Angeles," said Aura Garcia, President of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works. "This program is a win-win — for young Angelenos being employed to care for public right of way areas, as well as for our residents who come to enjoy all the recreational opportunities the L.A River offers."

For more information and to apply to be a River Ranger, visit this website.