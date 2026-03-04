Los Angeles fourth-grader becomes youngest ever fashion designer to debut at Paris Fashion Week

At just 10 years old, Max Alexander has already accomplished a lot in the fashion industry. With his own design label, employees, millions of social media followers and a collection of clothing focused on sustainability, he's now adding one more accolade to his long list of successes by becoming the youngest ever designer to have a show at Paris Fashion Week.

"Just a big deal. Bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger deal than a big deal," Max said while speaking with CBS LA. "Because Paris is the home of fashion!"

Max is also a big deal, already taking the world by storm in 2023 as the Guinness World Record holder for the youngest runway fashion designer. With Paris Fashion Week kicking off on Wednesday, he's now also the youngest ever designer to have his own show on fashion's biggest stage.

Max Alexander poses for pictures at the end of the Max Alexander Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. Blanca CRUZ /AFP via Getty Images

CBS LA caught up with Max as he packed his newest collection for his Fashion Week debut, a stark contrast from the normal life of a fourth grader living in West Los Angeles.

While full of childhood whimsy and a playful personality, he's all business when it comes to fashion.

"My collection consists of 15 dresses and they're all, well, 90 percent of my show is biodegradable, recyclable, sustainable, made from dead stock and surplus," Max explained. "Dead stock is leftover material not used by companies. ... It would have been in the landfill unless I rescued it."

A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. Blanca CRUZ /AFP via Getty Images

His newest bag design sold out in just 24 hours, as did the set of charms he recently released. He says that through all of his designs, he focuses on saving environmental sustainability while ensuring that creativity seeps from every seam.

"I'm trying to save the environment, in very complicated words," he said.

When CBS LA first met Max in 2023, he was just 7 years old and preparing for his first fashion show after taking social media by storm. When his mother started up an Instagram account for his designs, he gained more than a million followers. Now, he has nearly six million people who closely follow his design label.

At the time, he said that he began sewing several years earlier after he had a dream that he was a dress designer. In a different dream, he was the renowned late fashion designer Paolo Gucci. When his mom was able to create a mannequin for him to begin designing, it ignited an undeniable passion that is now a worldwide phenomenon.

Max shared a brief snippet of his Paris Fashion Week journey on Instagram, spotlighting the incredible accomplishment while making sure to note that a show like this is only possible with a world of support, for which he is "forever grateful."