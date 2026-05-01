Mauricio's go-ahead 7th-inning homer sparks Mets' 4-3 rally over Angels

Ronny Mauricio hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in the opener of a nine-game road trip.

The win — just the Mets' fourth in their last 21 games — came a few hours after president of baseball operations David Stearns gave manager Carlos Mendoza a vote of confidence. New York has the majors' worst record at 11-21.

Marcus Semien hit a tying two-run single in the Mets' three-run sixth inning, which also included an RBI single by Francisco Alvarez. New York retired the final 21 Angels hitters.

Mets starter Christian Scott gave up three runs — two earned — and three hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Huascar Brazobán (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win, and Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams — who got his third save — finished up as Mets relievers combined for four hitless innings.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer for the Angels, who lost starter Walbert Ureña in the sixth inning when he was hit in the right leg by Bo Bichette's comebacker. It was just the second hit for the Mets off Ureña, who hadn't allowed a run through five innings before the bullpen took over.

Alvarez singled against Brent Suter to score Bichette in the sixth. Two batters later, Semien tied it at 3 with his two-run single off Chase Silseth.

Mauricio's one-out homer in the seventh, with an exit velocity of 111.3 mph, came off José Fermin (0-1) and was his first of the season.

Los Angeles' bullpen entered with a 5.66 ERA, second worst in the American League.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.55 ERA) enters Saturday's middle game of the three-game series after allowing one unearned run in a loss to Colorado last Sunday. Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28) is making the seventh start of his return to the rotation.