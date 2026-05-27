Matthew Perry's assistant who injected him with fatal dose of ketamine gets over 3 years in prison

Matthew Perry's former live-in assistant, who pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in connection with the death of the "Friends" star, was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Wednesday.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, is the fifth and final person sentenced for playing a role in the actor's 2023 ketamine death. In August 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, two years of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Iwamasa purchased the drugs and repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine, including the three shots that led to his death on Oct. 28, 2023.

Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, was found dead by Iwamasa in the backyard hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home. The autopsy report revealed he died from "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors of "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects." His death was ruled accidental.

One of the two doctors who pleaded guilty to distributing the ketamine to Perry, Salvador Plasencia, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. The other, Mark Chavez, was sentenced to three years of supervised release with special conditions of eight months of home confinement and ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.

Jasveen Sangha, the woman prosecutors refer to as the "Ketamine Queen," was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after she admitted to supplying the drugs that caused Perry's death. She also admitted to telling accomplices to delete all incriminating text messages, setting up drug deals and distributions.

Also sentenced was the man who delivered the drugs to Perry, Erik Fleming. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison. He'll spend three years on supervised release after his prison term.