Matt Olson homers and Braves upend Angels 8-2

Matt Olson homered, Grant Holmes pitched into the seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning on Olson's third homer of the season — a two-out, two-run shot to center field. Austin Riley followed with a double and scored on Zach Neto's throwing error to make it 5-2.

Holmes (1-1) left with two on and two outs in the seventh and Mike Trout due up. Joel Payamps struck out Trout on a full-count fastball.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled leading off the game against Reid Detmers (0-1) and scored on Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly. Austin Riley walked, stole second and scored on a two-out ground-rule double by Jonah Heim to make it 2-0 in the second.

Jorge Soler led off the Angels' second with his third homer of the season — after receiving a seven-game suspension for his fight with Braves' pitcher Reynaldo López on Tuesday night.

Holmes then loaded the bases on a walk to Yoán Moncada, a single to Jo Adell and a walk to Josh Lowe.

Logan O'Hoppe walked to force in a run, but Holmes came back to strike out Oswald Peraza, retire Neto on a shallow fly and Trout on a force out to keep the game tied. Holmes allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Mauricio Dubón had a two-run double in the fifth and Drake Baldwin singled in a run in the sixth for the Braves.

Adell went 3 for 4 for the Angels.

Detmers gave up six runs — five earned — in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 0.00) starts Friday against the visiting Guardians and RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 5.23).

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 4.66) starts Friday in Cincinnati against the Reds RHP Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82).