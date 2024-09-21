Watch CBS News
Massive fire ravages old courthouse in Glassell Park

By Dean Fioresi

An old courthouse building in Glassell Park was ravaged by a massive fire on Saturday. 

The blaze was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It took more than 100 firefighters to battle the fire, which left the 20,000-square-foot building that was once a courthouse structurally unsound, crews said. 

By 6:15 p.m., the blaze was upgraded to Major Emergency status, with crews station outside to prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding structures. 

At one point, the massive plume of smoke grew so large that it was visible throughout much of the surrounding area, including Dodger Stadium, where tens of thousands of fans were gathered for the Dodgers game against the Colorado Rockies. 

LAFD heavy equipment operators were called to the scene to ensure that the structure was torn down safely after the flames were extinguished at around 6:40 p.m., crews said. 

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the night to prevent potential flare-ups. 

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation. 

