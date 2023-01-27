1 injured in massive fire at Westlake apartment building; LAPD says suspect began lighting objects on fire

Firefighters battled a major emergency fire at a two-story building in the Westlake district on Thursday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze broke out at around 5:15 p.m. at the two-story mixed-use building, which housed both center-hall apartments units and a number of businesses, located in the 2800 block of W. 7th Street.

Flames and billowing smoke could be seen escaping from the second floor of the building.

After nearly an hour of burning firefighters noted that the fire had spread to the attic and had damaged much of the building's interior.

They reported that the fire had been extinguished at 6:20 p.m. It took 110 firefighters to knockdown the fire.

A 45-year-old man was transported to a hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during the blaze.

Firefighters successfully evacuated 10 tenants of the building, which holds eight residential units — all on the second floor.

Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that they had been dispatched to the area at around 3 p.m. for a disturbance call regarding a battery incident between a woman and her brother.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man, whom they believed was armed with a knife and had blocked the door of the apartment with a couch, refusing to let let them inside or come out of the unit.

After some time, when they attempted to take him into custody, police say that the man began hurling objects that were lit on fire at them, including furniture, clothing and trash items.

The suspect has been taken into custody after he jumped off of the balcony of the apartment. At this point, the fire had already begun in his unit.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the Mayor of Los Angeles's Crisis Response Team and Red Cross.