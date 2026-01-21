Martinelli's 22 help Northwestern beat USC 74-68, snap 9-game skid in Big Ten play

Nick Martinell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half on Wednesday night to help Northwestern beat USC 74-68 and snap a five game losing streak.

Five-star freshman Alijah Arenas — a McDonald's All-American and the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas — made his debut for USC and finished with eight points on 3-of-15 shooting, 0 for 6 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 guard hit a pull-up jumper along the right baseline nearly 3 1/2 minutes into the game for his first points and added a 360-layup about two minutes later.

Northwestern (9-10, 1-7) Big Ten) had lost nine straight games in conference play dating to last season. The Wildcats ended their worst start in Big Ten play since the 2007-08 team lost its first 14 games.

Jordan Marsh scored all of his 19 points in the second half and Ezra Ausar added 17 points — 13 after halftime — for USC (14-4, 3-5). Jacob Cofie had 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

Chad Baker-Mazara, USC's leading scorer (18.9 per game), finished with 14 points in 13 foul-plagued minutes.

Nick Martinelli had his 10th consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, the longest active streak in the nation Freshman Tyler Kropp made his first career start and finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Jake West also scored 11 points and had five assists.

With 1.6 seconds on the shot clock, Max Green threw and inbounds pass from three-quarters court to Martinelli, who immediately turned and hit a baseline jumper to make it 67-63 with 2:14 to play. Martinelli then stole the ball, went coast to coast and fed Kropp for a layup and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

