Annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. Parade to take place in South Los Angeles

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will take place in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The event, hosted by the Los Angeles Sentinel and Bakewell Media, will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year's grand marshal is actor and comedian Cerdic the Entertainer. He will also be joined by the cast of the CBS show, "The Neighborhood."

Also riding in this year's parade are CBS LA's very own Pat Harvey, Jim Hill and Sheba Turk.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and the post-parade celebration will continue until 5 p.m.

The parade will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue and make its way westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward Crenshaw Boulevard. It will then turn south on Crenshaw Boulevard and travel toward Vernon Avenue. The parade will turn east on Vernon Avenue and end at the Leimert Park Plaza.

The post-parade celebration at the Leimert Park Plaza will feature live music, local food vendors, resource booths and family activities.

The Metro K Line will be providing services directly to the parade. The closest stop to the parade route is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Station near Crenshaw and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Organizers urge drivers to anticipate street closures along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard throughout the duration of the parade and post-parade activities.