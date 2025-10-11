Mark Scheifele scores twice in the Jets' 3-2 victory over the Kings

Mark Scheifele broke a tie with 8:13 left with his second goal of the game, Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Scheifele picked Josh Morrissey's pass out of the air and deflected it past goalie Darcy Kuemper to give Winnipeg the lead. Alex Iafallo had a power-play goal for the Jets in the first period to help the Jets rebound from a season-opening home loss to Dallas on Thursday night.

Adrian Kempe and Mikey Anderson scored for Los Angeles, with Kuemper stopping 24 shots. The Kings played their third game, following an opening home loss to Colorado and a shootout victory at Vegas.

Scheifele tied it at 2 with 1:03 left in the second. In the tail end of killing a penalty, Morgan Barron stole the puck and fed Scheifele, whose backhander deflected off Anderson past Kuemper.

The Kings took a 2-1 lead midway through the second. Kempe finished off a pretty three-way passing play with Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Anderson tied it at 1 just 50 seconds into the second period. His screened shot from the point got by Hellebuyck.

Up next

Kings: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Jets: At the New York Islanders on Monday.