Mariposa Junction in Altadena prepares to reopen months after devastating Eaton Fire

Five beloved businesses along Mariposa Junction that were forced to shut down by the Eaton Fire will officially reopen Saturday after 10 months.

The reopening will be celebrated by the community with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony that was initially scheduled for last week but was moved due to the rain.

"I actually heard through a text message on the 8th that everything on this block was gone," said Adriana Melina, a store owner. "Then I saw the store on the news."

Melina's store, Sidecca, survived the Eaton Fire, but she and her neighbors were surrounded by dark devastation. When the power came back on in the area, she left the lights on as a hopeful beacon for the community and customers found a way back.

"It was incredible how many people reached out through Instagram asking for the shirt they lost, or do you have more," Melina said.

She soon began doing online sales and pop-ups.

The Altadena entrepreneur grew up in these hillsides and is raising her children here now. She explained that the pride in her hometown's vintage clothing and gift shop comes from a personal place.

She said the demand for "all things Altadena" helped Sidecca hang on.

"It was popular before and it's now beyond popular, you know, its identity like all my kids have a sticker on the water bottle," she said. "The fact that everybody came through for us is really, really special and that's why I'm here to come through for them."

Melina won't be opening her door alone; four other businesses on the same stretch will also celebrate their reopening on Saturday.

Caroline Britton owns Carciofi Design, which makes one-of-a-kind invitations. Britton also lost her home in the fire, but said her neighbors and customers have given her strength.

Next door, the Gallery at the End of the World will soon be selling pieces from local artists.

"All the artists involved have been affected in some way, either losing their home or studio," said Ben McGinty, the gallery owner.

Also celebrating openings are Ms. Dragon's Print Shop and Betsy's.

Melina said that with most of her community still unable to move home, difficult months are ahead, but she's got her mom supporting her.

The community celebration near the corner of Lake and Mariposa will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, with food and beverages as well as giveaways for the first 100 guests.