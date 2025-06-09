Watch CBS News
700 Marines on high alert to deploy to Los Angeles amid ICE protests

Eleanor Watson
The military has put about 700 Marines on high alert to possibly deploy to Los Angeles, three U.S. officials told CBS News, two days after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said they could be sent to the city "if violence continues."

The Marines could be mobilized in the coming days to support National Guard troops already in the city, the officials said.

Hegseth said Saturday night he had placed Marines on "high alert."

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

