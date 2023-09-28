Watch CBS News
Local News

Marijuana growing operation discovered after house fire in Northridge

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Northridge house fire leads police to marijuana growing operation
Northridge house fire leads police to marijuana growing operation 01:17

A fire lead authorities to discover a marijuana growing operation at a one-story home in Northridge on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 4:30 a.m. to 16930 West Tupper Street, east of Balboa Boulevard, where flames were coming through the roof of a home.

A total of 30 firefighters extinguished the flames in 32 minutes.  

After the fire was put out, fire crews discovered there was marijuana being grown inside the residence and called the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate.

No injuries were reported. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.