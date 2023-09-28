Marijuana growing operation discovered after house fire in Northridge

A fire lead authorities to discover a marijuana growing operation at a one-story home in Northridge on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 4:30 a.m. to 16930 West Tupper Street, east of Balboa Boulevard, where flames were coming through the roof of a home.

A total of 30 firefighters extinguished the flames in 32 minutes.

After the fire was put out, fire crews discovered there was marijuana being grown inside the residence and called the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate.

No injuries were reported.