Woman charged with Manhattan Beach teen's death in alleged DUI crash pleads not guilty

The woman suspected of drunk driving and killing a Manhattan Beach teen in May 2025 has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Jenia Resha Belt, 33, faces one count of murder, one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Belt did not speak much during her arraignment on Tuesday morning. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and will remain in custody on $2 million bail until her next court appearance, which is scheduled for March 12.

Prosecutors believe Belt is responsible for killing 18-year-old Braun Levi while he was crossing Sepulveda Boulevard on May 4, 2025. Investigators allege Belt was speeding and driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said authorities suspended Belt's driver's license in January 2024, when she was suspected of driving under the influence during a hit-and-run incident.

Levi was a senior at Loyola High School and a tennis star who was just a few weeks from graduation.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy, and inspiration to everyone he touched," LHS Principal Jamal K. Adams wrote in a statement in May.

His family had already dealt with tragedy after being forced to relocate when the Palisades Fire destroyed their home.