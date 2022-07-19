Man wounded after being shot while driving in South Los Angeles

Authorities rushed to the scene of a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles early Monday evening, which left one man wounded.

The shooting occurred at around 11:20 p.m. near E. 28th Street and San Pedro Street, when two men became involved in an argument.

As the incident escalated, one of the men produced a firearm and opened fire before fleeing from the scene.

The victim of the shooting, a man in his 40s, was struck by at least one bullet causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a parked car nearby. He is said to be in stable condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the suspect is a Black man in his 20s, driving a white sedan.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating the incident to determine what led up to the argument.