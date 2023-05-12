Man, woman killed during shooting in Palmdale; third person hospitalized

Two people were killed and another wounded during a triple-shooting in Palmdale on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Solmira Place at around 5:35 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement.

While the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department disclosed that two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the incident.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was identified by deputies.

A third person was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.