Man, woman killed during shooting in Palmdale; third person hospitalized

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people were killed and another wounded during a triple-shooting in Palmdale on Thursday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Solmira Place at around 5:35 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a statement. 

While the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department disclosed that two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the incident. 

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was identified by deputies. 

A third person was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 8:29 PM

