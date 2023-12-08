Man, woman found dead in Marina del Rey

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found in Marina del Rey late Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at around 11:10 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the marina located in the 14000 block of Tahiti Way to conduct a welfare check on a boat, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman's body on the boat.

"During the investigation, a member of the community, familiar with individuals who lived on the boat, alerted the Los Angeles Police Department to a vehicle parked nearby on the 100 block of Via Marina," the LASD statement said.

They found a man dead inside of the car, which was connected to the people who lived on the boat.

"There are no outstanding suspects," deputies said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.