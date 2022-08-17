Watch CBS News
Man with machete shot by police in Lake Balboa

By Darleene Powells

A man who had been armed with a machete was shot several times by an LAPD officer in the Lake Balboa area Wednesday.

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. in an alley at Sherman Way and Andasol Avenue, where a man with a machete was reported. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

machete-lake-balboa-ois.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The man was reported to be conscious and breathing immediately after the shooting, but will be taken to a hospital for multiple gun shot wounds. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Video from Sky 2 over the scene showed a bicycle that had been discarded in an alley, and several feet away, a pile of clothes, at least two pairs of shoes, and a machete.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

